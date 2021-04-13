 Skip to main content
Storm clouds gather over dry, cracked ground in Utah
NIDIS and NWS Launch Interactive Map With Drought Information Statements
Explore active drought information statements from the National Weather Service (NWS) using an interactive map. These regional statements provide up-to-date reports on recent conditions, drought impacts, and local drought outlooks.

Advancing Drought Science and Preparedness Across the Nation

The National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) is a multi-agency partnership that coordinates drought monitoring, forecasting, planning, and information at national, tribal, state, and local levels.

Current Conditions and Outlooks
U.S. Drought Monitor CPC Seasonal Drought Outlook

The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) is updated each Thursday to show the location and intensity of drought across the country. Drought categories show experts’ assessments of conditions related to dryness and drought including observations of how much water is available in streams, lakes, and soils compared to usual for the same time of year. 

Learn More

The Climate Prediction Center's (CPC's) Seasonal Drought Outlook is issued monthly on the third Thursday of each month. The Outlook predicts whether drought will emerge, stay the same, or get better in the next three months.

Learn More

U.S. Drought Monitor Category

% of U.S.
The color with the hex code #ffff00 identifies:
D0 - Abnormally Dry
55.5
The color with the hex code #ffcc99 identifies:
D1 - Moderate Drought
38.0
The color with the hex code #ff6600 identifies:
D2 - Severe Drought
26.1
The color with the hex code #ff0000 identifies:
D3 - Extreme Drought
17.4
The color with the hex code #660000 identifies:
D4 - Exceptional Drought
7.6

Drought Outlook Category

% of U.S.
The color with the hex code #9b634a identifies:
Drought persists
32.1
The color with the hex code #ded2bc identifies:
Drought remains but improves
2.2
The color with the hex code #b2ad69 identifies:
Drought removal likely
5.3
The color with the hex code #ffde63 identifies:
Drought development likely
8.9
Source(s):

NDMC, NOAA, USDA
Source(s):

CPC
Updates Weekly  -  04/13/21
Updates Monthly  -  04/15/21
Drought by Sector
Upcoming Events
Regional Drought Updates
Snow-covered trees in Vermont
April 16, 2021

Drought Early Warning Update for the Northeast

Bishop Creek waterfall in the Sierra Nevada Mountains
April 15, 2021

Drought Status Update for California-Nevada

A marsh in Pawleys Island, South Carolina
April 13, 2021

Southeast Climate Update and Webinar Recap

Snowpack melting into a river
April 8, 2021

Snow Drought Current Conditions and Impacts in the West

Missouri River flowing through a hilly landscape
April 1, 2021

Drought Status Update for the North Central U.S.

A field with a windmill during a storm
March 26, 2021

Drought Update for the Southern Plains DEWS

News
Brown, cracked muddy ground that has dried out
News & Events

Progress in Advancing Drought Monitoring and Prediction

In a special American Meteorological Society (AMS) collection, 13 papers based on research funded by the National Integrated Drought Information System (NIDIS) describe advances leading to improved monitoring, prediction, and understanding of past droughts.  The advances represent outcomes funded through the third NOAA Climate Program Office Modeling, Analysis, Predictions, and
A river surrounded by trees in Yosemite National Park, with snow coating the ground
News & Events

Winter 2020-21 in Review: A Look Back at Drought Across the U.S. in 8 Maps

U.S. Drought Monitor The first U.S. Drought Monitor issued over the winter was on December 22, 2020. As shown on the first map below, drought and dryness covered almost all of the Great Plains and West when winter began, except for parts of the Pacific Northwest and Southern Plains. The epicenter of the drought was the Southwest into the Central Rockies and W. Texas. East of the Plains,
A wildfire burns out of control, consuming trees
News & Events

New USGS Strategy Harnesses Science to Tackle Wildfires Before, During, and After the Flames

Last year, extreme heat and extensive drought led to a series of large wildfires across the western United States. Wildfires covered 10,122,336 acres of the U.S. in 2020, and federal fire suppression costs alone totaled nearly $2.3 billion. In drought conditions, dry, hot, and windy weather combined with dried out (and more flammable) vegetation can increase the potential for large-scale